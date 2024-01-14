Thousands attend Walk to End Alzheimer's in Miami

Thousands of South Floridians gathered at FIU's Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami on Sunday, to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

More than 3,500 Miami-Dade residents impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementia were among those who attended the event, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Participants reportedly raised more than $898,000 for care, support and research initiatives through the Alzheimer's Association Southeast Florida Chapter.

Miami-Dade County is #1 in the U.S. for Alzheimer's prevalence with an estimated 16.6% of residents age 65+ living with the disease, according to a study released at the 2023 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

Among the residents in attendance Sunday, was Ashley Alvarez, who was seen holding a yellow flower -- signifying that she supports someone living with Alzheimer's.

Alvarez is the current caregiver to her mother, who has Alzheimer's.

Ashley Alvarez at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

More than 580,000 Floridians are estimated to be living with Alzheimer's supported by 827,000 unpaid family caregivers, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Daniel Marzoa walked for his grandmother, who also lives with Alzheimer's.

Daniel Marzoa joined by his grandmother's caregiver Daniela Ramirez at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Rosie Andersen walked with a purple flower, representing the loss of her husband to Alzheimer's.