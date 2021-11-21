Thousands Celebrate Inclusion at Fort Lauderdale Pride Parade

Thousands of people took over A1A Saturday as dance music, bright colors, and marching bands hit the streets of Las Olas Beach.

The weekend began with a parade Saturday morning filled with eye-catching costumes and creative floats.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Games, vendors, and lots of food were also part of the celebration with dozens of tents set up at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

For many, celebrating Pride is about much more than just music and wearing costumes, but it is also about inclusion.

“Stand proud that you’re a gay man, and you can fit into society just like anybody else,” said Ron Mammoser who attended the parade.

“Pride is just acknowledging who I am, what I am and to be able to stand up and to be equal,” said Robert Solomon. “That’s all we want to be, you know. We just want to be us.”

The festival continues Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.