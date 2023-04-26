Thousands Celebrate Israel's 75th Independence Day at loanDepot Park

At Loan Depot Park Wednesday, the cheers had nothing to do with baseball and everything to do with Israel.

The home of the Miami Marlins was transformed into a giant party space, hosting some 6,000 students from South Florida Jewish day schools, all celebrating 75 years of Israel’s existence.

The event was billed as the largest of its kind in the world - some 6,000 people, mostly students, under one roof celebrating Israel’s independence.

The adult chaperones in the group insist the focus must be on the kids.

“Listen, everybody talks about fighting hate, fighting antisemitism or any form of hate really, and it starts with the kids,” said organizer Tila Falic-Levi.

The party featured speakers, loud live music, a parade of motorcycles and screaming kids, with a fervor for Israel.

“Being a proud Zionist, it is amazing to be here because you get to feel the energy and you see all of the people and you really feel like a community," said student Joseph Levi.

While the kids partied at the baseball park, the adults were doing the same in Israel.

More than 800 Jews from South Florida are in the Holy Land celebrating the 75th anniversary. It’s called the Miami Mega Mission and it’s been happening for years.

Despite the recent protests in Israel over controversial judicial reform, and despite continued terror attacks, the South Florida group plowed forward with their plans, undeterred.

Jacob Solomon, longtime President and CEO of The Greater Miami Jewish Federation is on the trip, estimated he has visited Israel about 100 times.

“It is inspiring and it reminds us of what we are called upon to do on this earth and makes us long even more for a day when we can live in peace with our neighbors,” he said. “Whether they be Palestinians or Arabs or Sunnis or Shiites, it does not matter, I think it is an inspiration that we will take back with us to Miami.”