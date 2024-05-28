Thousands in scholarships given to students at Booker T. Washington High in Miami

Students came dressed to impress for the Great Gatsby Themed Senior Awards Ceremony at Bookers T. Washington High School in Miami on Tuesday morning.

Several award recipients were in the audience and did not know that they were getting scholarships until their name was announced during the event.

Two winning students received a four-year fully-paid college scholarship with a value of approximately $30,000.

You may remember, NBC6 featured the Tornadoes just last week for their viral 'Once Upon a Time' themed prom.

Well, Tuesday was more than a fairytale for these students. Seniors Sonaly Basurto and Makalaya Chery each won the $30,000 award.

"I'm really thankful to the Kiwanis Club. I'm so happy! This is a great opportunity," Basturto told NBC6.

"It's just a blessing, just a blessing," Chery added.

Two scholarships were award by the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Scholarship. After reading through more than 350 pages of application materials, the Scholarship Committee narrowed the field to five finalists.

This will be the 13th scholarship the Club has awarded to a Booker T. Washington senior since 2012.

Battier Takes Charge Foundation also awarded eight full Florida prepaid scholarships, valued up to $30,000.