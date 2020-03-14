Thousands of Devices Handed Out to Miami-Dade Students After Schools Close Over Coronavirus Concerns

Thousands of electronic devices were handed out at one Miami-Dade county high school, as students in the school district prepare for the shift to online learning.

District-wide school closures go into effect Monday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus amongst students.

At Southridge high school, 32,000 devices were handed out to students and parents - most were laptops.

"They’re all loaded with grade-appropriate standard aligned, age appropriate software that’s both core content as well as supplemental," Miami-Dade Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho says.

The closures will roll over into Spring Break. During that time period, Carvalho says, schools will be able to identify and quarantine any employees who may have come into contact with people who contracted the virus.

On Saturday, the state announced that it has asked the federal government for permission to continue serving free and reduced-cost breakfasts and lunches to 2 million low-income children while schools are closed because of the new coronavirus.

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said she expects the U.S. Department of Agriculture to approve the state's program by Sunday.

At this point, it is unknown if Miami-Dade school closures will be extended after the next two weeks.