Thousands of Gallons of Fuel May Have Spilled From Marc Anthony’s Scorched Yacht: USCG

Thousands of gallons of fuel may have spilled when singer Marc Anthony's yacht went up in flames at Watson Island near Miami, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

The Coast Guard is overseeing the pollution response after Anthony's 120-foot yacht, Andiamo, was engulfed in a massive fire Wednesday night. An oil spill liability trust fund of $300,000 was opened for the response.

Pollution responders deployed boom to try to mitigate risks to the environment and contaion potential spillage from the yacht, which has a maximum potential of 10,566 gallons of diesel fuel, the Coast Guard said in a statement Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the blaze around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near 888 MacArthur Causeway. Two crew members were on board at the time, but they were able to get off safely and no injuries were reported.

A publicist for the singer said Anthony was not on board at the time of the fire.

"There was very significant, severe damage that was caused by this fire last night, the boat is three-fourths submerged under water right now," Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the fire.