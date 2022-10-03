Miami-Dade County

Thousands of Mail-In Ballots to Be Sent to Voters Across Miami-Dade

It’s an opportunity for voters to study their ballot and be informed before casting it

By Steve Litz

In just a few days the voting will begin. Hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots are in the mail in Miami-Dade County.

It’s an opportunity for voters to study their ballot and be informed before casting it. 

“We are mailing more than 403,000 Vote by Mail ballots out, so if you are a voter who has a request on file, you're going to want to start looking in your mailbox over the next couple of days for the ballot,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

Sample ballots are available in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties and they can be most helpful in listing the races that you’ll see on your ballot.

The guide also offers brief explainers on several state constitutional amendments and county referendums.

White says to pay attention to the details, noting how important it is to sign your ballot in the space that’s marked clearly with a big red box.

“You have to have a signature that matches what we have on file in order for that ballot to be accepted,” she said.

Races are high profile this election cycle. Republican Marco Rubio is running for a third term in the US Senate. Former Orlando Police Chief, Democrat Val Demings is taking on Rubio. 

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is looking for another four-year term, while Democrat Charlie Crist is hoping to unseat him and return to the Governor's Mansion himself. 

There are three ways to vote in both counties: vote-by-mail, early voting or on Election Day at the precinct in your neighborhood.

White is urging voters to track their ballot on the elections department website.

“You just have to put in your name and date of birth and you will be able to see when we have mailed it to you when we have received it,” she said. “If there are any issues with your ballot, it will give you the opportunity to correct it.”

