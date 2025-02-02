Miami

Thousands hit the streets for Miami Marathon, runner completes event in under 3 hours

The Miami Marathon began in 2003 and has become so popular throughout the years its gathered international attention

By Daniela Cado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several runners on Sunday crossed the finish line at the Miami Marathon.

At the event, runners had the chance to participate in the full marathon or complete half.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After completing the full marathon with a time of 2 hours and 20 minutes, Paul Eyanae was the first person to cross the finish line, while Beth Marzigliano was the first woman who completed the full marathon.

Winners who completed the Miami Marathon half first were Solomon Kagimbi and Nell Rojas.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Miami Marathon began in 2003 and has become so popular throughout the years its gathered international attention.

People from 77 countries flew in to run in the marathon, with the majority of participants being from Colombia and Mexico.

The marathon sold out this year and the oldest athlete who ran was 88 years old, while the youngest was 14 years old.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Trump Administration 4 hours ago

Rubio says Panama must reduce Chinese influence around the canal area or the US will act

NBC6 meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz participated in the event and captured video of the path runners had to take.

Also running to win was NBC6 morning producer Marcela Valdivia who had been training for more than three months.

Roadways that were closed for the event are expected to reopen by 5 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us