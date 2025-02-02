Thousands hit the streets for Miami Marathon, runner completes event in under 3 hours

Several runners on Sunday crossed the finish line at the Miami Marathon.

At the event, runners had the chance to participate in the full marathon or complete half.

After completing the full marathon with a time of 2 hours and 20 minutes, Paul Eyanae was the first person to cross the finish line, while Beth Marzigliano was the first woman who completed the full marathon.

Winners who completed the Miami Marathon half first were Solomon Kagimbi and Nell Rojas.

The Miami Marathon began in 2003 and has become so popular throughout the years its gathered international attention.

People from 77 countries flew in to run in the marathon, with the majority of participants being from Colombia and Mexico.

The marathon sold out this year and the oldest athlete who ran was 88 years old, while the youngest was 14 years old.

NBC6 meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz participated in the event and captured video of the path runners had to take.

Also running to win was NBC6 morning producer Marcela Valdivia who had been training for more than three months.

Roadways that were closed for the event are expected to reopen by 5 p.m.