Carnaval on the Mile

Thousands Pack the Streets of Coral Gables for Carnaval on the Mile

Many say they refused to miss the party even with growing coronavirus concerns

Despite growing concerns of the coronavirus spreading across Florida, thousands packed Coral Gable's Miracle Mile for the annual Carnival on the Mile festival.

It's one of the few major South Florida events that wasn't canceled due to fears of coronavirus this week.

On Friday, the City of Miami announced both Calle Ocho and Ultra music festival would be postponed.

Event organizers with Carnaval on the Mile say they've been working with the city of Coral Gables on safety plans for the last two weeks.

They say at least 40 hand-washing stations were installed throughout the event.

Volunteers were also giving out hand sanitizer for those attended.

