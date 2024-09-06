Apparent threat made on social media toward Lamar Louise Curry Middle School

An apparent threat posted to an Instagram account late Thursday night worried parents and students of a Southwest Miami-Dade middle school.

The threat appeared to target Lamar Louise Curry Middle School.

The post showed what appeared to be a firearm and text over it, saying: "Don't go to school tmr llcms".

One mother said she would not be sending her child to school.

"As a parent, we got to make a decision whether we send it to school when there's a threat and risk it that something happens or deal with a school absence. Today, I'd rather deal with a school absence than lose my child, because their life is priceless and nothing can bring it back," she said.

A recorded message from the school's principal alerted the community about the threat, saying the school was informed of the threat and immediately alerted Miami-Dade Schools Police Department. It goes on to say that authorities are investigating and taking appropriate security measures.

The message also mentioned legal consequences for threats against schools, not matter how large or small those threats may be.

"Unfortunately, the kids today got a deal with so many things that we didn't have to deal with when we were younger. They got to worry more about their safety at school instead of their education," the concerned mother said.

Miami-Dade Public Schools have yet to provide details about the social media post.

Classes have not been canceled at Lamar Louise Curry Middle School.

The threat follows a mass shooting at a school in Winder, Georgia, that left two students and two teachers dead, and for which a 14-year-old is now facing charges.

The teen denied threatening to carry out a school shooting when authorities interviewed him in 2023 about a menacing post on social media, according to a sheriff’s report obtained Thursday.

The deadly shooting left parents and students across the country on high alert.

"We just got to pray that they leave the politics aside and bring gun controls and things that make the school safe and keep our kids safe at school," the South Florida mother who would not be sending her child to school said. "And pray that they're safe every day and they come home to us."

NBC6 is at the school working to learn more.