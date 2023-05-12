Threats Lead to Lockdowns, Evacuations at Several Broward Schools

Classes were interrupted at several Broward schools Friday that received threats, officials said.

Coral Springs Police officials said the school board received multiple identical bomb threats, leading to the evacuation of Coral Glades High School.

Police said everyone was safe, and the school wasn't releasing students, who were later allowed back into buildings.

It has been brought to our attention that the school board has received multiple, identical bomb threats. As a precautionary measure, the school board decided to evacuate Coral Glades High at this time. Everyone is safe, and they aren't releasing students. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/a53tugTKcS — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) May 12, 2023

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received reports of a possible bomb threat at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives with BSO’s Threat Management and Bomb Squad Units responded, and the school was placed on lockdown with students evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Police in Hollywood also said two schools in the city, Attucks Middle and South Broward High, had also received threats Friday.

Students at South Broward were evacuated as a precaution, and the principal has put out a message to parents and guardians regarding pick up.

A lockdown was issued at Attucks Middle but it was later lifted.

Police said the threats do not appear to be credible.