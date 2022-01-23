Broward

Three BSO Deputies Hospitalized After Crash in Pompano Beach

NBC 6

Three Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach Saturday, according to BSO.

The incident occurred around 7:41 p.m. near the 800 block of South Dixie Highway.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the crash and the three deputies were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. 

The three Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were traveling in an unmarked patrol car when the incident occurred.

Local

Miami-Dade 22 mins ago

Outgoing MDCPS Superintendent Carvalho Distributes Meals Before Tenure Ends

pet care Jan 22

A Guide to Sensible Snacking For Pets

The investigation is ongoing as traffic homicide detectives are on-scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

BrowardBroward Sheriffs OfficeBSOcrash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us