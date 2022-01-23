Three BSO Deputies Hospitalized After Crash in Pompano Beach

Three Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach Saturday, according to BSO.

The incident occurred around 7:41 p.m. near the 800 block of South Dixie Highway.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the crash and the three deputies were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The three Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were traveling in an unmarked patrol car when the incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing as traffic homicide detectives are on-scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.