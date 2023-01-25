Three Central Florida Deputies Resign During Investigation Into Sex Scandal

Three members of the Orange County Sheriff's Office resigned after complaints surfaced leading to an investigation over alleged "inappropriate behavior" while on duty.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports an investigation by the department dating back to early 2021 showed Deputy Skyelar Miller began a sexual relationship with fellow Deputy Angel Mendoza. Later in the year, Miller began a sexual relationship with her supervisor, Cpl. Robert Garner, according to the report.

Miller admitted she and Garner would have "sexual intercourse" while on duty, with the two turning their body cameras off when meeting behind a church in the county as well as near the Sheriff's Office headquarters and a parking lot at Disney Springs. Miller also admitted to having sex with Mendoza while on duty.

Miller said she believed Mendoza made the initial complaint to the department after their relationship ended.

"Engaging in this behavior on duty – when they should have been responding to calls and protecting our community – is unacceptable,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a statement. “These former deputies are not worthy of the uniform worn by those that serve with integrity and honor."

The resignations could lead to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement revoking the state law enforcement certifications for all three former deputies.