When it comes to the Sunshine State, most people would agree it's a top tourist destination but a new survey is shedding light on a less lively but cherished attraction; burial sites.

According to Choice Mutual, three Florida cemeteries were voted as people's dream resting places.

The top-rated cemetery in Florida was Key West City Cemetery.

Choice Mutual cites the island's quirky Conch culture, humorous epitaphs, and vibrant location as the reasons why it's a top choice why people want to rest eternally there.

Following Key West City Cemetery was the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

This was voted as the second favored cemetery due to its vast southern landscape that is north of Tampa and for being a military cemetery honoring several service members.

The last Florida cemetery that is on people's lists to be buried at is Huguenot Cemetery in St. Augustine, despite the fact that it is closed and it is not in operation anymore.

Residing in America's oldest city, Huguenot Cemetery was active from 1821 to 1884, and several residents at the time were buried there after succumbing to yellow fever.

Huguenot Cemetery was the second cemetery in St. Augustine and the first public one to cater to non-Catholics.

Locals in the area refer to the cemetery as "Spirit Central" and has become a tourist destination where guests can take haunted tours.

Based on Choice Mutual's data, people chose cemeteries based on beauty, location, proximity to loved ones and being near legends such as Elvis Presley in Graceland, Memphis and Abraham Lincoln at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield.

The top cemetery where people want to buried, according to Choice Mutual, was Magnolia Cemetery in Mobile, Alabama.