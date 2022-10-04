Three Florida Cities Ranked Among '50 Best Places to Live In The US'

A new study ranked the top 50 best places to live in the United States and several cities in Florida landed on the list.

The list was compiled based on several factors including economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and future outlooks.

While Atlanta took the top spot on the list – followed by Tempe, Arizona and Kirkland, Washington – Tampa was the highest ranked city in Florida, which came in at number nine.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Tampa is a rare combination of action-packed and affordable: The median home sale price is about $381,000, one of the lowest on our list, and you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck,” the Money.com study stated, which also boasted about the city’s nightlife in the Ybor City district.

The downside? Tampa is known for its ongoing traffic woes and unrelenting climate patterns from sweltering heat to hurricane-prone summers.

Central Florida’s Altamonte Springs came in next at number 33.

“Central Florida is prone to hurricanes and political turmoil, but on the plus side, it doesn’t charge a state income tax,” the study cited. “Another perk: Schools near Altamonte Springs boast a nearly 93% high graduation rate.”

Sarasota rounded out Florida’s showing on the list, coming in at number 43.

“Located on the west coast of Florida, Sarasota is a paradise for beach, culture and wildlife lovers,” the study said.

Click here for a complete look at the list.