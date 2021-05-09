Three Injured in Shooting at House Party in Miramar

Three people, including one 14-year-old girl, were shot Saturday night at a house party in Miramar.

The incident occurred in the 17000 block of Southwest 31st Court inside the Pelican Cove community.

Police say the incident happened after two women left the party and later came back with two men when the shooting began.

"I was there at the party. Everybody was giving each other a hug to go home and when we looked around we just heard shots firing everywhere, so we had to fall to the ground and run across to get to safety," said Stephanie Roper, a witness whose son was hit in the incident.

Police say a gun was recovered from the scene. All three victims were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.