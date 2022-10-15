car crash

Three Injured, Including BSO Deputy After Car Crash in Pompano Beach

Three people are injured, including a BSO deputy after a two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach Saturday night

Three people are injured, including a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Pompano Beach, BSO said.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the scene and transported one deputy and two people in the other car to an area hospital with no-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was shut down on west Sample Road from I-95 to Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach, but the roadway has since reopened.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

