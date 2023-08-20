Three Inter Miami rising stars: Campana, Cremaschi, and Callender 

Inter Miami has completely turned around its 2023 season with the arrival of Lionel Messi and two other world soccer super stars. But in this amazing string of victories, the team has also benefited from the good play of three young talents on its roster.

LEONARDO CAMPANA

Let's start with 23-year-old forward, Leonardo Campana. Hailing from Guayaquil, Ecuador, where Campana started an outstanding soccer career. A pivotal moment in his career came when he led his team to victory in the 2019 South American U-20 championship, netting an impressive six goals in just nine games.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Campana initially joined Inter Miami CF on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 before securing a permanent place in January 2023.

One of Campana's brightest moments with the team came when he made history by scoring the team's first-ever hat trick in an exciting 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution. His recent selection to take a crucial penalty shot highlights his growing importance within the team, their confidence in his skills and his potential for even greater achievements.

Benjamin Cremaschi

Next stepping into the spotlight is 18-year-old midfielder, Benjamin Cremaschi, a local talent from Key Biscayne. He became the fifth player from the Academy to be signed by the First Team as a Homegrown Player. Through the past few matches, ‘Benja’ has been showing a natural flair for both assisting his teammates and finding the back of the next.

His recent standout moment involved scoring the winning penalty shot in Inter Miami’s victory against Dallas, as well as making an impressive goal during the match.

Despite being one of the youngest members of the team, surrounded by more experienced players, Cremaschi's natural talent shines on the field, indicating a bright future ahead.

Drake Callender

Completing this trio of rising young stars is 25-year-old goalkeeper Drake Callender. Originally from Sacramento, California, Callender joined Inter Miami in December 2019 after the team obtained his Homegrown Player rights from the San Jose Earthquakes. After progressing through the club's development program, he secured the starting goalkeeper position in 2022.

He is known for his incredible saves and is a crucial member to this team. In recent matches, he has been displaying his amazing skills, helping the team preserve the leads obtained by the prolific attacking unit.

Due to his good performances protecting Inter Miami's goal, Callender has even been called up by the United States National Team for its upcoming training camp.