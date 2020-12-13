Three Killed in Shooting at Tamarac Home with Children Inside

Three people were left dead after a shooting Saturday morning at a Tamarac home that had three children inside at the time.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the home on NW 83rd street at 7:15 a.m., where they found a man and a woman dead inside. Investigators say another woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

When deputies arrived, they also found three children – ages 4, 8 and 11 – inside the home and helped them out safely.

Investigators have not released the identities of the three victims, but a family friend said Clody Sylverne is one of the three adults who died in the shooting.

“I can’t believe that, my heart is broken right now,” Jimmy Chrisponte said while holding back tears. “He was my best friend. That’s my best friend.”

Chrisponte said he had last spoken to Sylverne on Wednesday, and his world stopped when he got the news Saturday morning.

“My phone was on silent so I could not be reached. When I opened it and I found all the missed calls I was like what’s going on,” Chrisponte said.

Chrisponte recorded video of Sylverne happily celebrating his wife’s birthday in October. Despite the clapping and cheering in the birthday video, Chrisponte says the couple did have problems at times.

“To be honest, they had issues but I don’t want to get involved between a wife and husband,” Chrisponte said.

As the shooting investigation continues, BSO homicide detectives say they are not looking for any who may be on the run.