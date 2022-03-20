Three Men in Stable Condition After Being Shot in Little Haiti

Three men are in the hospital in stable condition after a shooting in Little Haiti early Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. near northeast 62nd Street and northeast 4th Avenue.

The three men were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and Miami Fire Rescue transported them to Jackson Medical Hospital’s Ryder Trauma.

Police are investigating the incident and have not released information about the victims, suspect or the motive behind the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.