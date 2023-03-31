Three Men, Woman Arrested in Broward Online Prostitution Bust: Sheriff

Three men and one woman have been arrested after a lengthy investigation into online escorts and prostitution in Broward County, authorities said.

The investigation began in October 2021 when detectives began looking into websites operating in Broward that were advertising female escorts, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said in a news release Friday.

The investigation centered on three websites - Platinum Pleasures, So Sexy Escorts, and Queen of Hearts - that were believed to be engaged in criminal activities related to prostitution, officials said.

Investigators discovered the females advertised on each website were based at multiple hotels in either Broward or Miami-Dade counties.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Monday, detectives began making arrests in the case in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines and Plantation.

Brothers Justo and Jack Fernandez were identified as the operators of Platinum Pleasures, Marcelo Arbelo as the operator of So Sexy Escort, and Yaydelin Battle as the operator of Queen of Hearts, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office, Osceola County Sheriff's Office Jack Fernandez, Justo Fernandez, Marcelo Arbelo, Yaydelin Battle

Battle was arrested in Osceola County by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and is expected to be extradited to Broward.

All four suspects face deriving proceeds from prostitution and money laundering charges. Arbelo also faces additional charges related to sexual battery and human trafficking in Doral, officials said.