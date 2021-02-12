Three Motorcycles Stolen From Dealership in Northwest Miami: Police

Miami police are searching for two suspects they say stole several motorcycles from an auto dealership last month.

Officials said the suspects took three motorcycles from the BCG International Corp. located at 2548 Northwest 36th Street close to 4:45 a.m. on January 20.

The total value of the missing vehicles is estimated to be around $48,000.

Surveillance video captured at the scene showed one person about five feet, nine inches tall seen wearing all black clothing. The other was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black shirt and a red skully.

The stolen vehicles include two black 2020 Ducati Monsters and one red 2020 Ducati Hypermotard.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or reach out online at www.crimestoppersmiami.com.