Three Named Storms Churning in Atlantic; No Impact Forecasted for South Florida

While Hurricane Sally prepares to make landfall along the Gulf Coast at some point Tuesday, three other named storms are roaming around the Atlantic Ocean with none expected to impact South Florida.

Hurricane Paulette has winds of 105 miles per hour as of the 5 a.m. advisory and is currently moving to the northeast at 20 mph while sitting over 400 miles from Bermuda, but has not watches or warnings at this time issued for it and is forecasted to continue moving away from the United States at this time.

Tropical Storm Teddy has winds of 60 mph as of 5 a.m. Tuesday while sitting over 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west-northwest at 12 mph, but also has no watches or warnings and is expected to become a powerful hurricane but not impact the United States.

Tropical Storm Vicky has winds of 50 mph and sits 500 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands while moving northwest at 9 mph, but is forecasted to weaken in the coming days and become a tropical depression.

A fourth system off the coast of Africa has a 70 percent chance of becoming a named storm within the next five days as it moves to the west, but right now is not forecasted to impact South Florida or the United States.

Meanwhile, a fifth system in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean has a 20 percent chance and will continue to move away from the United States.