Three Named Systems Could Form by Weekend; No Expected Impact for U.S.: NHC

The next three named tropical systems could form by the weekend - but forecasters do not expect them, at this point, to have an impact on the United States.

The National Hurricane Center reports a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea could gradually develop and form into a tropical depression by this weekend as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with a 70 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A second wave in the east-central Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and storms with little development expected in the coming days, but a tropical depression could form by Sunday with a 70 percent chance over the next five days before the system would turn to the east.

The third wave in the far eastern Atlantic is producing a concentrated area of showers and storms as it moves to the west-northwest. A 30 percent chance of development is forecast over the next five days.

No impact is forecast for both Florida and the United States from any of the potential systems at this time, but forecasters will be monitoring for any changes in the potential paths.

If the waves become named systems, they would be named Ida, Julian and Kate.