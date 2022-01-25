Three People Hospitalized After Shooting Near NW Miami-Dade Home

Three people were hospitalized after a late night shooting near a home in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Northwest 58th Street just before 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

MDPD Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said two people were found at the scene, with a female victim suffering a gunshot wound to her leg and a male victim with a gunshot wound to his hand and leg.

Both victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. A third victim drove himself to an area hospital with a graze wound to his chin.

Police have not released the identity of any victim or details surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.