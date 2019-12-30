Broward County

Three People Reportedly Hospitalized After Horrific Crash in Coconut Creek

Units from Broward Fire Rescue and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were called to the scene to help out with the extricating of at least three people inside.

A horrific scene played out late Sunday night and well into early Monday morning after a car reportedly crashed into a tree along a Coconut Creek roadway.

Reports say the crash occurred on Lyons Road just south of Atlantic Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. Units from Broward Fire Rescue and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were called to the scene to help out with the extricating of at least three people inside.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals, but police have not released their conditions or any details relating to the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area at least through the early part of the morning rush hour.

