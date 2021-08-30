Three Potential Systems Could Be Named This Week; No Expected Impact for U.S.: NHC

While parts of the Gulf Coast region are dealing with the impact from Hurricane Ida’s landfall, the National Hurricane Center is watching what could be an active week in the tropics.

The NHC has issued its last advisory for post-Tropical Cyclone Julian as it moves rapidly northeast across the Atlantic Ocean away from the United States. Tropical Depression 10 sits in the Atlantic with winds of 35 miles per hour as it moves to the north at 8 m.p.h. and is forecast to stay away from the U.S.

An area of low pressure in the southern Caribbean Sea could slowly develop with a 20 percent chance over the next five days. The potential system is forecast to move toward Central America and not impact the U.S. at all.

Another tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa later in the day on Monday with a tropical depression likely to form later in the week. An 80 percent chance of development is likely over the next five days.

Forecasters do not expect that potential system to impact South Florida or the United States at this time, but they will be watched for any potential change.

If any of the three unnamed areas do become named, they would be named Kate, Larry and Mindy.