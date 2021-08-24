Three Potential Systems Could Form in Tropics; No Current Threat Forecast to U.S.: NHC

While Tuesday marks the 29th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew’s deadly and costly impact on South Florida, three potential systems are being watched in the Atlantic and Caribbean that are not forecast to impact Florida or the United States.

The National Hurricane Center reports a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea could gradually develop and form into a tropical depression in the coming days, with a 60 percent chance of formation forecast over the next five days.

A second wave in the east-central Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and storms with little development expected in the coming days, but a tropical depression could form by the end of the week with a 50 percent chance over the next five days.

The third wave in the far eastern Atlantic is producing a concentrated area of showers and storms as it moves to the west-northwest. A 40 percent chance of development is forecast over the next five days.

No impact is forecast for both Florida and the United States from any of the potential systems at this time, but forecasters will be monitoring for any changes in the potential paths.

If the waves become named systems, they would be named Ida, Julian and Kate.