Three Suspects Captured, Three Being Sought After Police Involved Shooting in Miami-Dade

Officers are investigating what they say was a police involved shooting that took place early Friday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police say the scene took place near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 54th Street in the Brownsville neighborhood after a female officer pulled over a car with six people inside.

Shots were fired with one person being struck in the neck. That person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where their condition is not known at this time. The officer was not injured.

Miami Police say three of the suspects have been taken into custody while officers are still searching for the three other people involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area around the scene as road remain closed at this time.

