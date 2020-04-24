Miami-Dade

Three Suspects Captured, Three Being Sought After Police Involved Shooting in Miami-Dade

Police say the scene took place near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 54th Street in the Brownsville neighborhood

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Officers are investigating what they say was a police involved shooting that took place early Friday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police say the scene took place near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 54th Street in the Brownsville neighborhood after a female officer pulled over a car with six people inside.

Shots were fired with one person being struck in the neck. That person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where their condition is not known at this time. The officer was not injured.

Local

News You Should Know 12 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Nurses Protest Over ‘Crisis Capacity’, Dolphins Take Tua in Draft

gratitude Apr 20

Help NBC 6 Give Thanks to First Responders and Essential Workers

Miami Police say three of the suspects have been taken into custody while officers are still searching for the three other people involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area around the scene as road remain closed at this time.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiamipolice-involved shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us