Three suspects hope to get out of jail after 2021 mass shooting that killed officer in Kendall

Three men hope to get out of jail after being arrested for the 2021 mass shooting that left three dead in Kendall, including one officer.

On Monday, an Arthur hearing began for Jeremy Emmanuel Devine, Willie Lee Thomas, and Melchelzadek Jacory Matthews.

The men are facing murder charges for a 2021 shooting that took place outside Hookah Inn during a graduation party in Kendall. Among the three people killed were William Everett Jr., Jahem Zeigler, and Corrections Officer Tyleisha Taylor.

All three co-defendants are facing three counts of second-degree murder, four attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit murder in the first-degree charges.

The men are being held without bond, however, they are hoping Judge Lody Jean grants them the opportunity to wait for their trial at home.

The State Attorney's Office wants the judge to keep them in jail.

Today, Angelica Dolan, the lead investigator on this case, was brought in to testify. Dolan showed a judge surveillance video allegedly showing the suspects fleeing the crime scene.

Defense attorneys believe there isn’t enough evidence to prove their clients were the shooters.

"Three people needlessly died by gunshot," said Attorney Richard Docobo, who is representing Matthews. "The tragedy should not be compounded by accusing an innocent man of the crime.”

The Arthur hearing is expected to continue Tuesday.