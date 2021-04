Three children were rushed to a local hospital following a traffic crash in Miami Gardens Friday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

All three children were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital following the crash. The incident happened on NW 207th Street and NW 37th Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The severity of injuries is currently unknown.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.