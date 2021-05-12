Thursday Last Day to Apply for Section 8 Housing in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County residents wanting to apply for Section 8 Housing vouchers through the Department of Public Housing and Community Development will have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 27th, to send in their applications or be locked out of the next steps in the process.

This deadline comes two weeks after the county started accepting applications on May 13th.

Arstella Smith is hoping for a chance to have the government pay 70% of her rent.

“It would be a big relief and a big burden lifted up for me, but at the same time with my income, they also add my son's income so that takes us over the income eligibility,” she told NBC 6.

Arstella was denied back in 2008, the last time applications in Miami-Dade were accepted. The process is compared to winning the lottery. Smith was one of more than 72,000 applications back in 2008.

This time, Miami-Dade County PHCD says it will select 5,000 applicants through a random selection computerized process to be added to a waitlist and those who submit their applications electronically will be able to check on the status of their application online.

The submission portal will display your ranking if you have been selected for the waiting list.

If you do not find a ranking, this means that you were not selected. However, the goal is to re-open the list every 12-18 months to provide more opportunities.

“For over 13 years, people have been waiting and waiting just for a chance at affordable housing,” said Daniella Pierre, President of the NAACP Miami-Dade Branch.

Pierre has been out spreading the word, encouraging people to apply.

“One out of four families who actually apply actually get a chance to receive a housing choice vouchers. This is so critical as we have stagnant wages, as we have an affordable housing crisis, to be able to have an opportunity to choose where you live affordably. It’s like winning the lottery,” she said.

The income qualifications for the program are:

1 person in a household: $31,650

2 people in a household: $36,200

4 people in a household: $45,200 and continues.

“I’m hopeful that this will be something to allow people to apply more frequently but not just to apply but to get the voucher,” said Pierre.

You can apply and get more information at MiamiDadeVoucher.MyHousing.com.

While online applications are highly encouraged, you can submit a paper form. Be aware that there is a greater chance for error and disqualification from paper forms.

You can stop by one of the four regional public libraries to pick up a paper application:

MAIN LIBRARY – Downtown Area

101 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33130

NORTH DADE REGIONAL

2455 NW 183 Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

WESTCHESTER REGIONAL

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

SOUTH DADE REGIONAL

10750 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

If you have any more question you may contact the Miami-Dade County Department of Public Housing and Community Development Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher office by calling (786) 654-8440 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.