Thursday Temps Rise in South Florida Before Slight Weekend Rain Chances

We're starting to see more moisture in the air mass here in South Florida, while one front dissipates before making it down to our area with more moisture, we see some fog at night.

We start to see a risk of showers that will be more evident as we head into next week.

And that'll be as well when we get this second cold front moving through South Florida. We'll see that happen by Monday.

The forecast for Thursday, though, shows that we'll see a little bit of fog in patches, mainly over the interior sections early in the day that quickly burn off.

We end up with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 84 degrees. Rain chance on Thursday is nil, but Friday and Saturday we introduce a very, very minuscule chance of rain.

Sunday still a slight chance, with a weak front sliding through and then next week looks breezier.

The onshore breeze could bring some scattered showers to the area.