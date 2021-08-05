Heat, Concert Tickets Available at FTX Arena Vaccine Event Thursday

If you’re looking to get tickets to Miami Heat games or events at the newly named FTX Arena while getting your COVID-19 vaccine, the team has just the event for you!

The Heat and Miami-Dade County are holding a community vaccination event Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the arena.

"If you've been sitting on the sidelines wondering what's the best day to get that shot, today is the day," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday.

All wishing to get a vaccine must complete a screening and consent forms while anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Pfzier along with Johnson & Johnson doses will be provided. A second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed August 26th.

Those getting vaccinated will have a chance to win tickets to Heat games during the upcoming 2021-22 season as well as six concerts being held at the arena from artists including Bad Bunny, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin as well as Kane Brown and The Weeknd.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to get vaccinated, tomorrow's the day.



Anyone who gets their shot at @FTXArena from 11 am to 7 pm will have a chance to win tickets to Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Maluma, and more!



— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) August 4, 2021

Those getting the Pfizer vaccine will also have a chance to win additional memorabilia from the team.