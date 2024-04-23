Tijuana Flats files for bankruptcy, closes multiple South Florida locations

Florida-based Tijuana Flats announced on Friday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed multiple locations across South Florida, according to a news release.

The fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant chain was founded in 1995 in Winter Park.

The company stated that the decision to close these restaurants was due to a unit-by-unit analysis of financial performance, occupancy costs, and market conditions.

Eleven restaurants were closed, with nine of those being South Florida locations.

14633 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

1371 S University Drive, Plantation

1619 E Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

5065 Old Dixie Highway, Oakland Park

6970 State Road 7, Coconut Creek

431 S Federal Highway, Pompano Beach

390 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach

20401 State Road 7, West Boca Raton

2089 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach

As of Monday, there were 65 company-owned locations throughout Florida. There were also 26 franchised restaurants in Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The chain is now owned by Flatheads, LLC, which reportedly has plans to revitalize its fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurants. Tijuana Flats was previously owned by TJF USA, LLC.