TikTok star Kodiyakredd arrested on gun and drug charges in Naples

A TikTok star and rapper known as Kodiyakredd was arrested this week in Naples for allegedly possessing oxycodone pills and a tampered gun, authorities said.

Franky Venegas, 23, part of the rap duo the "Island Boys" with his twin brother, was arrested Sunday and booked into Collier County jail for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of an altered firearm, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

On Sunday night, a Collier County deputy pulled over Venegas' yellow Corvette leaving a 7-Eleven on Oil Well Road near Immokalee Road for failing to stop at a stop sign and expired tag.

Venegas was the passenger, and his girlfriend was the driver. During the stop, the deputy spotted a clear bag of oxycodone pills on the passenger side floor. Inside a handbag, they found Venegas' credit cards and a gun with its serial number removed and spray-painted blue.

In May 2024, Venegas was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for reckless driving.

For the recent case, a judge set his bond at $1,000 for the drug charges and $2,500 for the tampered gun charge.