Time Out Names Brickell as One of the World's Coolest Neighborhoods

If a new survey by Time Out Magazine is to be believed, Brickell is the place to be, ranking among the coolest neighborhoods in the world — in fact, it’s the only neighborhood in Florida to make the list.

Miami’s financial hub, Brickell, is among 49 neighborhoods picked out by the magazine. It ranks third among the U.S. picks, only bested by Chicago’s Andersonville and New York’s Chelsea neighborhoods.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“Part of the survey is asking 27,000 people about what they thought was the coolest neighborhood where they live, and people in Miami submitted Brickell,” said Virginia Gil, editor of Time Out Miami.

It’s a big upgrade for a place that readers of the magazine found to be “overrated” back in 2019 — but things like The Underline, the new outdoor park under the elevated train in Brickell, have made it a more appealing place to live.

“You can dine, you can go have a drink, you can go to a cool park, see some art all within walking distance and that’s true in Brickell,” said Gil.

Just ask long-time resident and president of the Brickell Homeowners Association, Abigail Ape.

“For me, it just means that I already knew this the whole time and actually someone just said it. It’s something I’ve already known. Everyone else just catching up,” said Ape.

There’s also a growing demographic in Brickell.

“You’re also seeing a growth in families like mine. You know we were once single people, you get married then have children, and you end up loving the city and you want to stay here,” said Ape.

For all its glitz and glamour, there is one thing that Brickell can’t quite figure out — that is what to do about traffic whenever the Brickell Avenue Bridge is up.