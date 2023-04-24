Time Running Out for North Bay Village Residents Ordered to Evacuate Condos

Time is running out for dozens of North Bay Village residents who were told to evacuate their condos after the building was deemed unsafe.

They have until 10 a.m. Tuesday to leave their homes and find somewhere else to go -- and some people still have no idea where they’ll sleep that night.

"This is the worst thing that can happen to a single woman, 46 years old, after four brain surgeries and trying to live every day," said resident Marina Bacellar. "You know and we are honest, we work."

Residents of a North Bay Village condo were scrambling to find places to stay after their building was deemed unsafe and evacuated. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

Bacellar is one of about 55 residents in the Majestic Isle Condominium ordered to evacuate. She was given five days to move out of her condo and find a new place to live.

Majestic Isle was built in 1960 and has 36 units. An engineer doing a 60-year recertification found the building to be unsafe, citing sagging floors and termite damage.

Similar building evacuations have been ordered in South Florida since the deadly Surfside collapse that killed 98 people.

Resident Aicha Naillard is pregnant and almost due.

"It's crazy. It's very stressful," she said. "I’ve been having contractions at night, I can’t sleep at night, I wake up at 4 a.m. I'm Muslim. I'm supposed to be celebrating the weekend. It didn’t happen. It's a lot, a lot to deal with. Timing is really bad."

At an emergency meeting Monday night, North Bay Village learned about 10 people still hadn’t found a place to stay.

The Village mayor promised to help every resident have a roof over their head by Tuesday night, providing temporary housing at a Best Western hotel.

"It's really difficult, these economic problems, they show you how many of us are living on the brink of disaster," Mayor Brent Latham said.

The Village also set up a fund to help offset costs for owners and renters, raising $6,000 dollars so far.

"It's been really great to have somebody just to come and check every day and giving us updates," Naillard said.