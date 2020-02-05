Florida

Tip Leads Florida Deputies to Human Remains Buried in a Backyard

By Associated Press

Marion County Sheriff's Office

Investigators in North Florida found a body buried in a backyard after receiving a tip.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Investigators in North Florida found a body buried in a backyard after receiving a tip over the weekend.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies went to the property and spoke two people, who told them about possible remains being located under a mound of dirt, sheriff's officials said. The property is in a heavily wooded area southwest of Ocala.

A man told investigators he had dug a burn pit in that area about three weeks ago and gave them permission to search the area. They found a man's body.

Deputies have been at the residence since Saturday afternoon, the Ocala Star-Banner reported. The area is being carefully processes to preserve the remains, investigators said.

Investigators haven't said how long they believe the body had been in the ground.

No additional details have been released.

