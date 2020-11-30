Tips For Choosing and Keeping a Fresh Christmas Tree in Florida

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic happening around the world, many have been turning to holiday decor for some much-needed cheer. Now as December approaches, it seems more families are opting for the scent and comfort of a real Christmas tree.

If this is your first time keeping a live tree at home in Florida, here are some tips from Michigan State University's Department of Horticulture and Foresty on how to successfully pick out a tree and keep it looking fresh.