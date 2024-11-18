Tire shop employee shoots customer during dispute in SW Miami-Dade

A tire shop employee shot a customer after a dispute Monday in southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened at Tire Liquidators at 2090 SW 67th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Two customers entered the shop and started arguing with an employee about the work being done on a vehicle, police said.

The argument turned physical, and the employee took out a firearm and shot at the customers, shooting one in the leg.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The customer was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, Miami-Dade Police said.

The employee, who was treated for a laceration, was detained and is being interviewed by detectives.

Further information was not available. Refresh for updates.