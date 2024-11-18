Tire shop employee shoots customer during dispute in SW Miami-Dade

A tire shop employee shot a customer after a dispute Monday in southwest Miami-Dade, police said.
The shooting happened at Tire Liquidators at 2090 SW 67th Avenue.
Two customers entered the shop and started arguing with an employee about the work being done on a vehicle, police said.
The argument turned physical, and the employee took out a firearm and shot at the customers, shooting one in the leg.
The customer was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, Miami-Dade Police said.
The employee, who was treated for a laceration, was detained and is being interviewed by detectives.
Further information was not available.