Hurricane Ian survivors have just one day left to apply for disaster assistance with FEMA and apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, to be considered for assistance.

The application and disaster information is still available by calling the FEMA helpline, going online, using the FEMA mobile app, or visiting a disaster recovery center as follows:

Call 800-621-3362. The toll-free number operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET seven days a week. Help is available in most languages.

Go online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App.

Visit a center. You can go online to: DRC Locator to find one nearby.

The agency says it will continue working with the state of Florida to help survivors and communities in their long-term rebuilding and recovery efforts. For more information on Ian recovery, visit floridadisaster.org/info or fema.gov. You can also follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) on Twitter.

The road to recovery is a long one following one of the deadliest hurricanes South Florida has ever seen. NBC 6's Kristin Sanchez reports.