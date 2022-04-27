Toddler Dies, Parents Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in NW Miami-Dade

A hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade killed a toddler and sent her parents to area hospitals.

The crash happened after 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of NW 116th Terrace.

A neighbor told NBC 6 they heard a loud boom and went outside, where they found three people who were struck by a car.

A father and his 2-year-old toddler daughter were transported to Ryder Trauma in critical condition, where the child later died. Police have not released the identity of either victim.

The mother went to a separate local hospital, Miami-Dade Police said, and her condition has not been released

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.