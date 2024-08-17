Hialeah

Toddler found unresponsive in lake at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah: Fire Rescue

The child was given CPR and taken to Palmetto General Hospital by fire rescue crews.

By Victoria Jardine

NBC Universal, Inc.

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a Hialeah lake on Saturday, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue officials told NBC6 that the 3-year-old boy wandered off at Amelia Earhart Park before rangers discovered him in a lake.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

He was given CPR and taken to Palmetto General Hospital by fire rescue crews, but his current condition has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hialeah
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us