Toddler found unresponsive in lake at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah: Fire Rescue

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a Hialeah lake on Saturday, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue officials told NBC6 that the 3-year-old boy wandered off at Amelia Earhart Park before rangers discovered him in a lake.

He was given CPR and taken to Palmetto General Hospital by fire rescue crews, but his current condition has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.