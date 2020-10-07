Broward County

Toddler Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Broward Lake

A toddler was hospitalized Wednesday after he nearly drowned in a lake behind his family's home in Broward County.

Just before 6 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1200 block of SW 73rd Avenue in North Lauderdale after a report of a drowning.

Deputies performed CPR on the toddler until fire rescue officials arrived and transported him to Coral Springs Medical Center. It's unclear how he got into the lake.

According to family members, the boy is 1 year old. He was in stable condition and was taken to Broward Health late Wednesday.

Broward CountyNorth Lauderdale
