2-year-old child injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting: Police

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the 900 block of SW 27th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. where they found a two-year-old victim, police confirmed.

The child was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, police said.

The toddler's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.