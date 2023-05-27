Toddler Killed in Shooting Inside Pompano Beach Neighborhood: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon inside of a neighborhood in Pompano Beach that claimed the life of a toddler.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before 2 p.m., finding the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was later identified as a toddler, was airlifted to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Details were not released about the victim's identity at this time.

Investigators have not released details surrounding the shooting at this time as an investigation continues.