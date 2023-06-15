Toddler overcomes the odds following liver cancer diagnoses

Noah Langlois, 2, defied the odds and is on the road to recovery.

Langlois was born prematurely at 25 weeks and on his first birthday he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

"Noah had hepatoblastoma which is the most common tumor that happens in kids, however, his case was a little bit more complex because at the time of diagnosis he already had a lot of comorbidities," said Dr. Jennifer Garcia at Holtz Children's Hospital.

After undergoing several rounds of chemotherapy, the tumor did not shrink. The medical team at Holtz proposed an experimental treatment called Y-90 embolization which is usually done on adults.

"The tumor miraculously shrank and that gave us the ability to list him for transplant," said Dr. Garcia.

In December of 2022, Noah's Mom received the call that would forever change their lives. A donor had been found.

"I've kind of adopted this stance of where I take the bad news and I have one bad day and the next day I work on what we've got to do next," said Michelle Langlois, Noah's mother.

Mom's mindset and the expertise of Noah's team at the hospital led to Thursday's big announcement. The 2-year-old is now cancer free and ready to graduate onto the next chapter of his life.

"I've learned to believe in miracles and my son has been a miracle from the day he was born," said Langlois.