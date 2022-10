Toll collections are returning all state tolling facilities after being suspended for almost a month in some places due to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Sunday.

Tolls were suspended since Sept. 26 at some facilities to support evacuation efforts and emergency response during Hurricane Ian.

FDOT will resume normal toll operations on Monday, Oct. 24 beginning at 11:59 p.m. at the following facilities:

Alligator Alley

Sunshine Skyway

Pinellas Bayway