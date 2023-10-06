‘Tomorrow is not promised': Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman shares cancer journey

Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Casey Liening did her best to avoid the battle she's facing now.

Her own mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when Casey was just fifteen, so she knew she would need to start screening for the disease sooner than later.

"I wanted to start the earliest I could possibly start," she said.

So when Liening turned 30 in March of 2021, she saw her primary care doctor and requested a mammogram.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"She told me if I didn't have any symptoms that I didn't need to start it. She said it just causes anxiety, and she didn't recommend it for me," she said.

So Liening did not get a mammogram, but kept up with her self breast exams.

"Six months later I found a lump," she said.

This time, she did get a mammogram and an ultrasound, but a doctor would not confirm her diagnosis for more than a year and a half, on May 3, 2023.

It came from a surgeon who had performed a biopsy on Liening.

"And she tells me that it's stage four, it spread to several of my bones in my body, which explains some of the pain that I was trying to report. And your first thought is, 'what if we had caught this earlier?'" she said.

Liening was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma. The disease is incurable.

"I'm gonna be on medicine for the rest of my life," said Liening. "We don't know what the rest of my life looks like."

Right now, Liening is taking daily pills in hopes of keeping her cancer contained. She is continuing her work as a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

"I learned quick what the Blue Family is, and they showed up for me in so many ways," Liening explained. "That has been an incredible motivation through this whole process."

And her experience is not one that she wants to keep to herself.

"I'm sharing my story because I want to advocate for other women who are going to go through this," she said. "I want other women to know that they have options, I want women to know that if one doctor tries to put a roadblock up, you can fight, you can break that roadblock and you can continue to move forward. If you feel like's something's wrong, you should trust your gut."

She urges women to perform self-breast exams, to receive mammograms, and to make sure they see a doctor who will listen to them.

Liening is due for new scans in December, where she hopes to see results of the medicine containing the cancer. And if she does, she and her husband Mike Salvati will take a trip to Italy that had been postponed since the pandemic.

In the meantime, Liening is focused on staying healthy, and even preparing for a triathlon-style challenge next week to raise funds for her treatment. That's happening at Orangetheory at 1835 Cordova Road in Fort Lauderdale at noon on Wednesday, October 11th.

"Tomorrow is not promised," Liening said, speaking of what she's learned through her cancer journey. "You don't know what's going on, you don't know how long you have on this earth, so just live every day to the fullest."